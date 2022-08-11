As our ability to gather huge amounts of information grows, so does our need to analyze it. “It’s such a fundamental driver of progress,” said Yves-Alexandre de Montjoye, a data scientist at Imperial College London and Special Adviser on AI and data protection to the European Commission’s Justice Commissioner, “when you think about progress we’ve made in society, in science, by having access to an enormous quantity of data and what it can tell us about the most fundamental questions that we have.” Big data means we can tackle big questions in medicine, physics, and engineering—but it comes with its own ethical pitfalls, including huge threats to privacy.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Data Science programs are:
Air Force Institute of Technology | Dayton, Ohio
California Institute of Technology | Pasadena, California
Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Case Western Reserve University | Cleveland, Ohio
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Duke University | Durham, North Carolina
Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Middle Tennessee State University | Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Northeastern University | Boston, Massachusetts
Northwestern University | Evanston, Illinois
Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey
Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana
Stanford University | Stanford, California
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of California, San Diego | La Jolla, California
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois
University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill | Chapel Hill, North Carolina
University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California
University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas
University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington
University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University | Blacksburg, Virginia
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
