Gender and diversity studies have grown and expanded in scope since they first began at institutions of higher learning about 50 years ago. Diversity studies examines concepts like social class, race, ethnicity, gender, sociality, and age, among others; gender studies focuses on the social structures that have historically defined gender, and current ideas about gender. These degree programs study what makes us human, and are furthering the conversation about how we see ourselves. Equality and representation are fundamental to progress and innovation across disciplines.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Diversity & Gender Studies programs are:
Agnes Scott College | Decatur, Georgia
Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona
Brandeis University | Waltham, Massachusetts
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
CUNY Hunter College | New York, New York
Emory University | Atlanta, Georgia
Georgetown University | Washington, District of Columbia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Ithaca College | Ithaca, New York
Michigan State University | East Lansing, Michigan
Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio
Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania
Rutgers University, New Brunswick | New Brunswick, New Jersey
Smith College | Northampton, Massachusetts
Spelman College | Atlanta, Georgia
Stanford University | Stanford, California
Texas Woman’s University | Denton, Texas
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of California, Santa Barbara | Santa Barbara, California
University of Colorado Boulder | Boulder, Colorado
University of Connecticut | Storrs, Connecticut
University of Iowa | Iowa City, Iowa
University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities | Minneapolis, Minnesota
University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas
University of Utah | Salt Lake City, Utah
University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington
University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin
Wellesley College | Wellesley, Massachusetts
