Environmental engineers help balance human needs and health with the preservation of nature, working to mitigate water and air pollution, manage stormwater runoff, and reduce erosion, among other issues. They will design future infrastructure and systems that are more efficient and less polluting. Their work will result in better waste management and recycling, cleaner cities, and safer industrial sites.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Environmental Engineering programs are:
Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Cornell University | Ithaca, New York
Drexel University | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Duke University | Durham, North Carolina
Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia
Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland
Louisiana State University | Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Michigan Technological University | Houghton, Michigan
North Carolina State University | Raleigh, North Carolina
Northwestern University | Evanston, Illinois
Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania
Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana
Rochester Institute of Technology | Rochester, New York
Stanford University | Stanford, California
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry | Syracuse, New York
University of Alabama | Tuscaloosa, Alabama
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of Central Florida | Orlando, Florida
University of Cincinnati | Cincinnati, Ohio
University of Florida | Gainesville, Florida
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University | Blacksburg, Virginia
