Here's Your Windows 10 Set-Up Checklist

If you’ve finally upgraded your PC’s software or unboxed a new machine and are getting started with Windows 10 for the first time ever, there are a few things you need to know.

First, hop into your settings and log in with your Microsoft account to both sync your previous settings from earlier Windows versions and make sure the settings you adjust in the future are also synced. If you’ve never created a Microsoft account before, we recommend doing so now. Then, go ahead and install whatever updates are available. There may be more than a few, so it’s best to get it over with now.

From Settings, you’ll also be able to join the Windows Insider Program. This is fun if you want to get a sneak peek of the beta features Microsoft is testing, but if you don’t like to live on the edge, you can skip it.

Now it’s time to start personalizing your OS with a couple of basic tweaks. First, go to Display and toggle on Night Light mode so the color temperature of your screen will adjust at dusk and sunrise. Then, go to Notifications and Alerts to turn off pesky Microsoft tips on getting the most out of Windows or whatever. Hop on over to Storage and toggle on Storage Sense to keep your system clean. After you install your essential apps, click on Taskbar settings and select “Select which icons appear in the taskbar” to keep things looking organized. Under Apps, select Startup to choose which apps launch automatically when you boot up your machine (keep this to a minimum for obvious reasons).

Check out the video above to let us walk you through this process.