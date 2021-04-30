How to Get Started With Apple Fitness+

Apple’s on-demand fitness streaming service, Fitness+, is a solid way to work out at home—if you own an Apple Watch.

And while the Apple Watch requirement is a hurdle to get over if you don’t already have one, if you do, the $10/month you’ll pay for Apple’s high-quality classes is worth it. In our testing, we found that Fitness+ offers a wide range of workouts accessible to a variety of ages and abilities.

To get started, open the Fitness app on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. At the bottom of the app, tap on Fitness+. From there you can sign up for a free 3-month trial if you haven’t used the service before, or subscribe if you have.

Now you can search for classes to take. The Apple Watch requirement makes it so that you can pick a workout on the device you plan to stream from, then actually start the workout by tapping the play button on your wrist. You can view your heart rate, calories burned, and other metrics both on your watch and the screen you’re streaming from. Fitness+ also includes an optional “burn bar,” which shows how you compare to other people who’ve taken the class for extra motivation.

The best part about Fitness+ is the variety of classes offered. There’s high-intensity interval training, yoga, strength workouts, and even classes that use home gym equipment like treadmills or stationary bikes, if you own one. It’s similar to what you get with a Peloton digital subscription in terms of quality, though Apple Fitness+ is cheaper and Peloton has a much deeper catalog of workouts by virtue of being around for a few years longer.

For Apple Watch owners who want to dive deeper into the already robust health features on their watches, Fitness+ is a solid way to level up.