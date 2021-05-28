How to Manage Your Passwords in Google Chrome

Google Chrome may be a battery-sucking behemoth of a web browser, but it has a slew of useful features—one of them being the ability to manage all your passwords without signing up for another app or installing additional software. Here’s how to get started.

On the desktop, open Chrome and click the ellipses icon (three vertical dots) on the top right to access your Settings, then click Passwords. Here you can see all your saved passwords, toggle password storage on or off, and give Chrome the ability to automatically sign into your accounts. The browser will check to see whether your saved passwords have been compromised in a data breach and give you the ability to change them easily.

If you’re using Chrome on Android, you’ll soon get the ability to change your synced passwords with a single click—at least on sites that support the feature. When the browser detects a leaked password, you’ll now see a “change password” button. Tapping it will navigate through the process of changing the password without you having to lift a finger.

If you decide to ditch Chrome for a third-party password manager or a different web browser, you can export your passwords. Navigate back to Settings, Passwords, then click the ellipses icon above the list of saved passwords. Click Export passwords to save a .CSV file that you can then import to another password manager.

Using a password manager, whether Chrome or another option, is always a good idea. Check out the video above for a walk-through of how to use Chrome, and check out this video for tips on how to get started with another password management app. There are free and premium options that can take all the work out of remembering your passwords, and make your accounts more secure in the event of an inevitable leak.