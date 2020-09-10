Election Day is just around the corner, and the deadline to register to vote is rapidly approaching in most states. The quickest way to register to vote online—or to check your status to make sure you’re active—is to head on over to your state’s elections website.



But it’s even easier nowadays than it used to be. Vote.gov makes it easy to navigate to your state or territory’s online voter registration system and either submit a new voter registration, check your registration status, or change your affiliated party. Simply choose your residence from the dropdown toolbar, which will take you to your state or territory’s voter resources website.

Not every state or territory allows you to register to vote online, but Vote.gov also includes information about how to register to vote by mail or in person.

If you are able to register to vote online, you’ll be required to submit some personal information, including your name, address, and, in my state of California, a form of identification like a driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number. The information required depends on your state.

You don’t want to be turned away at the polls on Election Day—not only do we have a president to choose, but you also have the opportunity to vote in your state and local races, the outcomes of which can have a huge impact on your community. So check out the video above for more information on how to register to vote online.