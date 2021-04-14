How to Take Screenshots on a Mac

Taking a screenshot on your Mac might seem like basic computer knowledge, but there might be an even easier shortcut than what you’re used to.

You’re probably already familiar with hol ding down command, shift, and 3 to take a screenshot of your whole Mac screen. Then there’s command+shift+4, which lets you use your cursor to draw a box around the area on-screen that you want to capture. If you add a spacebar press to command+shift+4, you can screenshot an open window. (Press the option key before the shortcut to get rid of the drop shadow that macOS will add to the window capture.)

Advertisement

But if you don’t want to memorize a bunch of shortcuts, just memorize one: command+shift+5 brings up a whole menu of screenshot options. From there, you can see all of the above options, as well as record your screen or a portion of your screen and choose where to save your screenshots. You can also store screenshots on your clipboard to paste anywhere.

Command+shift+5 tends to be the shortcut that blows people’s minds, so if you already knew it existed, share your knowledge with friends and family, and check out the video above for a full walk-through of these shortcuts at work.