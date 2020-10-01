How to Take the Best Photos On Your iPhone

Taking a photo on your iPhone is easy, right? Just open up the camera and tap the shutter.

But if you want to take magazine-quality images like the ones seen in Apple’s Shot on iPhone campaign, well, there’s a little bit more to it.

First thing’s first: Is your flash on? When you open your camera, you’ll be able to toggle the flash on or off on the top left. W e recommend turning it off, especially with newer iPhones that can shoot better low-light photos at night, but maybe you want a retro-looking over-exposed shot .

Your iPhone gives you a ton of manual control over your photographs—just tap the arrow on the top middle of the camera preview to bring up a slew of options. You can change the aspect ratio of your image, set a timer, adjust the exposure and brightness, and experiment with low-light mode if it’s dark enough. You can jump over to Portrait Mode at the bottom of your camera preview, which will bring the subject of your photo into focus while blurring the background. You can apply lighting effects directly on-screen before shooting.

Of course, there are some professional tricks of the trade you can use to take your photos to the next level—investing in a tripod, for instance, or some extra lighting. But with these tips, you can get more out of your iPhone’s camera without any accessories at all . For a more detailed guide, check out the video above.