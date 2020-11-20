How to Trick Out Your Android Home Screen Like an iPhone

Android power users already know that you’ve been able to customize your home screens for, well, ever. But that level of personalization is often overlooked by many Android owners. I don’t know a single Android user—and I know many!—who actually deck out their home screens with custom icons, skins, or launchers. But no w that iOS 14 has made iPhone customization a TikTok trend, Android fans want in on the action. The good news is that it’s much easier to pull off on Android than it is in iOS (making your iPhone home screen your own can take hours—trust us).

Here’s how to get started.

First, long press on an empty space on your home screen, then tap Widgets from the dropdown menu that appears. You can pick a widget that’s ready to go, then adjust the size and placement on-screen. Or you can download a third-party app to make your own widgets—some solid options are KWGT Kustom Widget Maker, Ultimate Custom Widget, or Chronus Information Widgets.

Advertisement

Then there are launchers, which transform the look of your home screen. Evie, Lawnchair, or Smart Launcher are good ones to get started, and they’ll sort your apps into categories, just like iOS 14's App Library does. You can a lso change app icons with X Icon Changer or Iconzy.

After you’ve designed your own widgets and overhauled your icons, you can find skins to match—or, this being Android, you can use KLWP to simply make your own. Android phones are endlessly customizable, so it’s time to take advantage if you haven’t already.