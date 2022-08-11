Microbiologists scrutinize some of the smallest lifeforms, from helpful gut microbes to dangerous pathogens. The study of microorganisms their impacts on human health will help us manage threats and even harness their potential benefits. The bacteria that call us home shape seemingly every aspect of our health—especially our ability to digest food—and better understanding them could open up new avenues of medical treatments.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Medical Microbiology & Bacteriology programs are:
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Cornell University | Ithaca, New York
Emory University | Atlanta, Georgia
George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia
Georgetown University | Washington, District of Columbia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland
Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania
Stanford University | Stanford, California
University of California, Davis | Davis, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of Florida | Gainesville, Florida
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities | Minneapolis, Minnesota
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill | Chapel Hill, North Carolina
University of Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington
University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin
Vanderbilt University | Nashville, Tennessee
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
