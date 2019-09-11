The World's Largest Camera Collection Belongs to a Government Worker in Mumbai

Dilish Parekh is a jeweler and government employee in Mumbai and he has the largest collection of cameras in the world. Collecting cameras for over 40 years he’s amassed an enor mous collection that includes everything from rangefinders like the Leica to a camera worn on a wrist like a watch to a Canon 7 with a rare f/0.95 lens.

He inherited his first 600 cameras and a love for photography from his grandfather. Since then he’s amassed over 4,425 cameras and broken his own original Guinness World Record from 2003. His collection of rare and vintage cameras lives in his home and the storage space at his jewelry shop.

We had the opportunity to visit and spend a day with him, exploring Mumbai and an incredible and extensive library of photo-taking machines.