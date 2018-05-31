Mike Mika is a video game developer, so naturally he has a passion for video games. He modded Donkey Kong once so his young daughter could play as Pauline instead of just watching her flail as a damsel in distress. His first major paycheck went towards one of those Star Wars gaming cabinets from the ‘80s where you flew around in a X-Wing. But that wasn’t the first or last video game he owned.

Mika has thousands of games and nearly every console ever made, and he keeps them all in a bunker that can only be accessed via a ladder hidden in a bedroom closet. There’s everything from an original Pong machine like you would’ve found in an arcade in 1975 to a copy of Half-Life for the Dreamcast that was never actually released.

