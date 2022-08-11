User experience design affects everyone, from voters trying to understand their ballots to a grandparent trying to video call with their grandchild. It’s crucial that these interfaces meet their moment, by making technologies like health care portals and smartphones as intuitive as possible. “User experience runs the gamut of trying to make sure that the software technologies that we’re dealing with are ones that work for and alongside people,” said Bridget Blodgett, director of the University of Baltimore’s Certificate in User Experience. “It is meeting human psychology and human physiology where it’s at, and trying to make sure that our software is actively engaging us in ways that are helpful.”

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top UX Design programs are:



Advertisement

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.