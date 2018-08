The Show Me Your Nerd team is hard at work on a second season, and we want you to submit your coolest, nerdiest collection to appear in season two. Have a hundred CPUs dating back to the 70s? Collect medium format cameras? Possess a particularly impressive array of cathode tubes?

If you think Gizmodo readers would dig your collection or the collection of someone you know, shoot us an email at showmeyournerd@gizmodo.com.

Just include a name, general location, and a way for us to contact you.