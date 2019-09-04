We come from the future
Show Me Your Nerd

Would You Die for a Motorola Phone?

Myra Iqbal
Filed to:show me your nerd
3.0K
3
Save

We’re back with a new season of Show Me Your Nerd, the show that documents the biggest nerds with the biggest collections. And there are few phone fans as passionate as the self-styled Motorola King of Montevideo, Uruguay. Felipe Berhau fell in love with Motorola when he was just 8 years old. He didn’t care that the business wasn’t doing well, or that newer, more exciting brands had replaced it in the market.

There was just “something mystic about the logo,” he told Gizmodo. It made him want to get his hands on all the Motorola phones and accessories that he could. Berhau has traveled to other countries to meet representatives and fellow fans, and collect hundreds of models of Motorola phones.

Not soon after he began his collection, his love was tested when he says a man with a knife tried to rob him on the street. He claims he refused to give up his Motorola phone and offered his assailant his shoes instead. In the middle of a dark street, in the dead of winter. That’s more than many of us would do for a phone.

Advertisement

Share This Story

https://gizmodo.com/would-you-die-for-your-moto-1837676701

Previously on Show Me Your Nerd

We Want Your Nerds
There's a Treasure Trove of Ancient Video Games in This Underground Bunker
The Surprising and Spectacular Joy of Accordions
Friendship Fuels This Erotic Photographer's Collection of '90s Toys
What Do You Keep When You Whittle a Collection of 2,300 Cameras Down to 200?
Yes, You Really Can Collect View-Masters, and Yes, This Woman Has Nearly All of Them

About the author

Myra Iqbal
Myra Iqbal

Creative Producer.

Posts

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement