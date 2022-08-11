Biomedical engineering will help us go beyond the antibiotics, antivirals, and steroids that dominated last century’s medical arsenal. From drug-carrying nanorobots to genetic and tissue engineering, biomedical engineers build the technologies required for state-of-the-art medicine. According to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, some of the biggest trends in biomedical engineering are tissue engineering, wearable devices, nanorobots and genetic editing.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Biomedical Engineering programs are:
Clemson University | Clemson, South Carolina
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Cornell University | Ithaca, New York
Duke University | Durham, North Carolina
George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia
Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Northwestern University | Evanston, Illinois
Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio
Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania
Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana
Stanford University | Stanford, California
Texas A&M University, College Station | College Station, Texas
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of California, San Diego | La Jolla, California
University of Cincinnati | Cincinnati, Ohio
University of Delaware | Newark, Delaware
University of Florida | Gainesville, Florida
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities | Minneapolis, Minnesota
University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas
University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington
University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University | Blacksburg, Virginia
Worcester Polytechnic Institute | Worcester, Massachusetts
