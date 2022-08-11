Computer graphics determine how we experience and interact with technology; innovations in this field can literally change how we see the world. Work here will be relevant to a wide range of fields, from entertainment to medical imaging and training. “Computer graphics are needed in so many important aspects of our present, connected society,” said David Whittinghill, professor of computer graphics at Purdue University. “Screen time, something parents and even individuals (rightly) try to monitor and limit, makes up a large portion of a typical person’s waking hours. One can debate the merits of this new reality, but their ubiquity and importance is non-negotiable, and it is the prevalence of computer graphics that helps make this possible.”
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Computer Graphics programs are:
Academy of Art University | San Francisco, California
California Institute of Technology | Pasadena, California
Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
New York University | New York, New York
Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio
Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey
Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana
Rochester Institute of Technology | Rochester, New York
School of Visual Arts | New York, New York
Stanford University | Stanford, California
Texas A&M University, College Station | College Station, Texas
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of Florida | Gainesville, Florida
University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland
University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California
University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas
University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
