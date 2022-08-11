The study of the causes of diseases and their spread will continue to be crucial, particularly as climate change presents us with new health challenges and worsens the threat of pandemics. “Epidemiology provides analytic tools to better understand and respond to the urgent problems we are facing now, which will only become more urgent in the future: extreme weather, climate migration, loss of biodiversity, new zoonotic diseases that emerge from human-wildlife contact, extreme social inequity, war and violence, and more,” said Alicia Riley, a social epidemiologist at UC Santa Cruz.
Nowadays, epidemiologists generally need a master’s degree in public health (MPH) or a doctoral degree in a related medical field, like immunology or medicine, in addition to their bachelor’s degree. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, epidemiology programs focus on coursework in the biological and physical sciences, public health, and health informatics.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Epidemiology programs are:
Boston University | Boston, Massachusetts
Brown University | Providence, Rhode Island
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Emory University | Atlanta, Georgia
George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland
Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania
Stanford University | Stanford, California
Tufts University | Medford, Massachusetts
Tulane University | New Orleans, Louisiana
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities | Minneapolis, Minnesota
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill | Chapel Hill, North Carolina
University of Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
University of Rochester | Rochester, New York
University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
