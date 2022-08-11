The study of the causes of diseases and their spread will continue to be crucial, particularly as climate change presents us with new health challenges and worsens the threat of pandemics. “Epidemiology provides analytic tools to better understand and respond to the urgent problems we are facing now, which will only become more urgent in the future: extreme weather, climate migration, loss of biodiversity, new zoonotic diseases that emerge from human-wildlife contact, extreme social inequity, war and violence, and more,” said Alicia Riley, a social epidemiologist at UC Santa Cruz.

Nowadays, epidemiologists generally need a master’s degree in public health (MPH) or a doctoral degree in a related medical field, like immunology or medicine, in addition to their bachelor’s degree. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, epidemiology programs focus on coursework in the biological and physical sciences, public health, and health informatics.

Advertisement

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Epidemiology programs are:



How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.