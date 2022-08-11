Genetics is the study of inheritance—from someone’s brown eyes to their inability to eat dairy. Taken together with genomics—the study of the entire genome of an organism—researchers get better at understanding overall human health, and how to fight diseases.

Genetics and genomics will pave the way for innovations in health and better understanding of human origins. “There’s just no question that 30 years ago, if you would have told me how far genomics would be in 2022, I would have just said, you’re out of your mind, there’s no way,” said Eric Green, director of the National Human Genome Research Institute at the U.S. National Institutes of Health. “Back then, I have to admit, I think most of us never thought half the things that are happening now would have happened in our lifetime, let alone within our career.” As costs of genetic testing and sequencing go down, the application of genomics across the life sciences will become ubiquitous.

Advertisement

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Genetics programs are:



How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.