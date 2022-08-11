Medicine has come so far in 100 years—and yet many diseases have eluded our best efforts at treatments and cures. You can think of health research and innovation as the catch-all R&D department for healthcare. It’s essential work: Research in cell lines, animals, and computer models steadily progresses into human therapies. New ways of testing and developing drugs should speed the pace of innovation in the coming years.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Health Research & Innovation programs are:
Baylor College of Medicine | Houston, Texas
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Duke University | Durham, North Carolina
George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia
Georgetown University | Washington, District of Columbia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis | Indianapolis, Indiana
Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science | Rochester, Minnesota
New York University | New York, New York
Northwestern University | Evanston, Illinois
Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio
Stanford University | Stanford, California
University of California, Irvine | Irvine, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of California, San Francisco | San Francisco, California
University of Kentucky | Lexington, Kentucky
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
University of Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
University of Utah | Salt Lake City, Utah
University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington
University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin
Washington State University | Pullman, Washington
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
