Medicine has come so far in 100 years—and yet many diseases have eluded our best efforts at treatments and cures. You can think of health research and innovation as the catch-all R&D department for healthcare. It’s essential work: Research in cell lines, animals, and computer models steadily progresses into human therapies. New ways of testing and developing drugs should speed the pace of innovation in the coming years.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Health Research & Innovation programs are:



Advertisement

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.