Neuroscientists study the brain and its various complex capabilities, from memory and learning to human behavior and consciousness. Neuroscientists generally need PhDs to do their work, which often is in a hospital or university setting. But neuroscience is an interdisciplinary field that may require knowledge of artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, and obviously anatomy—it all depends on what aspect of the brain you’re trying to study.



Advances in neuroscience could allow us to better treat debilitating neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS, understand how the brain’s processes allow us to speak, and even help us test the limits of consciousness. The development of brain-computer interfaces, like Elon Musk’s Neuralink, will rely on the expertise of neuroscientists.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Neuroscience programs are:

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.