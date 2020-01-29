The EOS R5 would be Canon’s third full-frame mirrorless cam following the EOS RP (pictured above). Photo : Sam Rutherford ( Gizmodo )

Canon has already released two mirrorless cameras: the EOS R and EOS RP, a nd while Canon’s next mirrorless cam isn’t expected to get officially announced for another few weeks, recent leaks suggest the EOS R5 could be the high-end mirrorless camera Canon fans have been waiting for.

According to Canon Rumors, the EOS R5 will come with a 45 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, which offers 50 percent more resolution than Canon’s current most expensive mirrorless cam, the 30.3-MP EOS R. But more importantly, unlike the EOS-R, the EOS R5 is expected to come with in-body image stabilization which is said to add five stop of stops of light, or seven to eight stops of light when combined with in-lens stabilization.

This is a huge deal because the lack of IBIS was one of the EOS R’s biggest shortcomings compared to pretty much every other similarly priced mirrorless camera on the market.

But the good news doesn’t stop there because Canon Rumors also claims that the EOS R5 will support continuous shooting at up to 12 frames per second (or 20 FPS when using the camera’s electronic shutter) and that it will have Canon’s traditional scroll wheel on back instead of the often frustrating touch bar found on the EOS R. Furthermore, while the EOS R5 is expected to get a new higher capacity battery, by retaining the same shape and size as battery used in the EOS 5D Mark IV, that battery could be backward compatible to a number of Canon’s older cameras.

However, the most surprising rumored feature on the EOS R5 may be support for 8K video at 30 fps, which is something you don’t even get on Sony’s latest and most expensive full-frame mirrorless camera, the A9 II. At first, the source who provided the leak claimed the EOS R5 might even capture 8K RAW video, but it seems the potential for that remains unclear.

Finally, it seems the EOS R5 will also include support for built-in 5GHz wi fi for faster data transfer between the camera and your phone or computer.

So when can you expect to see the EOS R5's official debut and learn if all these rumors are true ? The leak claims Canon will announce the R5 around February 13th, a couple of weeks prior to CP+, a major camera show held in Yokohama, Japan. S hip date is rumored to be slated for sometime in July. Unfortunately, there’s no info on pricing, but if you look at R5's expected specs compared to the price of Canon’s other currently available mirrorless cam, we’re probably looking at something in the around $3,500, give or take $500.