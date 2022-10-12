Heather Langenkamp wants Nightmare on Elm Street to get the Halloween reboot treatment. Tenoch Huerta hopes Namor gets people talking in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, a glimpse at the She-Hulk finale, and behind the scenes on Madame Web. To me, my spoilers!



Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

In a new Instagram post, director Steven Caple, Jr. revealed both Michelle Yeoh and Pete David son have joined the voice cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts as Air-Razor and Mirage, respectively.

The Gorge

Deadline reports Anya Taylor-Joy will star alongside Miles Teller in The Gorge, “a genre-bending love story” with “action” elements from director Scott Derrickson. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

The Strangers

Deadline also has word Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) will star alongside Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso in Renny Harlin’s remake of the 2008 horror film, The Strangers.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Heather Langenkamp stated she’d “love” to return for another legacy Elm Street sequel in the vein of Halloween 2018.

If Nancy could fight Freddy one last time, I would really like that. Gosh, I’d love to see a future in that. I’ve been really watching the Halloween saga that’s been out, and I love watching Jamie Lee Curtis get to play that part. “You know, this age, where I think we have so much to give to those storylines, but yeah, I wish I was in control of that, but, unfortunately, it’s one of those Hollywood very complicated things.

Spider-Man 4

A new report from The Cosmic Circus alleges Spider-Man 4 is scheduled for a July 12th, 2024 release date.

Dune: Part Two

Comic Book also reports Dune: Part Two will now release two weeks earlier than expected on November 3, 2023.

Red Sonja

Deadline additionally has our first look at Matilda Lutz as Red Sonja.

Madame Web

Photos from the set of Madame Web also have our first look at Sydney Sweeney’s mystery character.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Empire Magazine also has a new look at Namor in the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

Feed

Influencers hope to make a haunted camping site a popular tourist destination in the trailer for Feed, a new horror film from Sweden coming later this year.

Feed | Officiell trailer HD | Biopremiär 28 oktober 2022

Outlander

TV Line reports Kristin Atherton will take over the role of Jenny Murray from Werewolf By Night’s Laura Donnelly when Outlander returns for its seventh season. Spoiler TV additionally has word Gloria Obianyo, Diarmaid Murtagh and Rod Hallett will also join the cast, with Hallett in the role of Benedict Arnold.

St. Donatus

Deadline reports Peacock is developing St. Donatus, a supernatural horror series from Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder surrounding “a small town in Iowa with a dark secret” when “an unwitting family” move into “a newly-renovated farmhouse on the outskirts of town.” As the family s”tarts experiencing unsettling occurrences, it brings them closer to the town’s secret…and the very thing trapped in their cellar!” Richard Shepard (The Perfection) is attached to direct the pilot.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

In a recent blog post, Rick Riordan revealed the new Percy Jackson series has filmed “about up to chapter sixteen [of The Lightning Thief] though as I’ve shared before, we don’t film in strict chronological order.”

Chucky

Jake uses MK Ultra techniques on Chucky in Spoiler TV’s synopsis for the third episode of season two, “Hail, Mary!”

Jake proposes brainwashing the captured Chucky and turning him into an ally.

Meanwhile, Chucky donates himself to the Catholic School of the Incarnate Lord’s toy drive in a new clip from tonight’s episode.

Chucky Pops Up at Jake & Lexy’s New Catholic School | Chucky TV Series (S2 E2) | SYFY & USA Network

Mythic Quest

Apple TV+ has also released a new trailer for the third season of Mythic Quest.

Mythic Quest — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Finally, The Abomination gets a second crack at The Hulk in a new trailer for this week’s She-Hulk finale.