Cities need to be designed to be more energy efficient, resilient, and affordable. Urban planners today are dealing with challenges that didn’t exist 30 years ago, including more frequent and more extreme weather emergencies. They’re also dealing with the impacts of decisions made long ago, like the prioritization of cars over pedestrians. Urban planning is essential if we want our cities to become more pleasant and safe.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Urban Planning programs are:
Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona
Clemson University | Clemson, South Carolina
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Cornell University | Ithaca, New York
Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
New York University | New York, New York
Rutgers University, New Brunswick | New Brunswick, New Jersey
Stanford University | Stanford, California
Texas A&M University | College Station, Texas
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland
University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California
University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas
University of Virginia | Charlottesville, Virginia
University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
