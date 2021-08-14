A School of Jackfish

The overall winner of the competition was this shot of a jack fish school in a spiral formation off an island in the Great Barrier Reef. Kristen Brown, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania who took the photograph, said in the Biomed Central release that “Coral reefs with high coral cover and plentiful fish populations like this one at Heron Island on the Great Barrier Reef are sadly becoming rarer. Without a concentrated effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve water quality, coral reefs as we know them are at risk of disappearing within our lifetime.”

