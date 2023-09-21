A Closer Look at Microsoft's New Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3

A Closer Look at Microsoft's New Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3

A new low-cost clamshell and a high-end hybrid make up Microsoft's Fall 2023 new hardware lineup.

Dan Ackerman
Photos of the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3
Photo: Dan Ackerman

Keeping the Fall new product pipeline going, Microsoft is following Apple, Amazon, and others in announcing a series of new Surface hardware products and new software/AI initiatives.

Microsoft calls this the most powerful Surface system yet, and it keeps the slightly awkward fold-down screen that pulls the display over the keyboard to form a not-quite-flat tablet shape.

You can read more about these new products here, or click through for a detailed view of both the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Surface Laptop Go 3.

2 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
3 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
4 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
5 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
6 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
7 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
8 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
9 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
10 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
11 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
12 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
13 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
14 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
15 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
16 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
17 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman

A clear mockup to demo how the Laptop Studio’s components are arranged.

18 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
19 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
20 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
21 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
22 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
23 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
24 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
25 / 26

Photo: Dan Ackerman
26 / 26