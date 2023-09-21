A Closer Look at Microsoft's New Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3

Keeping the Fall new product pipeline going, Microsoft is following Apple, Amazon, and others in announcing a series of new Surface hardware products and new software/AI initiatives.



Advertisement

Microsoft calls this the most powerful Surface system yet, and it keeps the slightly awkward fold-down screen that pulls the display over the keyboard to form a not-quite-flat tablet shape.

You can read more about these new products here, or click through for a detailed view of both the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Surface Laptop Go 3.