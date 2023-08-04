Andrew Tate Is No Longer Under Romanian House Arrest

Internet “alpha” and extreme misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother are reportedly free from house arrest following an arrest in December. The brothers and two conspirators are now awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking and sexual assault.

The Associated Press reports that the Bucharest Court of Appeal decided that Tate and his brother Christian can move freely around Bucharest, Romania’s capital, but they must report to police when summoned. The brothers are also forbidden from leaving the country or communicating with the two Romanian women who are also defendants in the case . A judge will be checking that the Tates are complying with their probationary circumstances for the next 60 days while the brothers await trial for their charges.

“After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15 million euro of asset seizures. After an inditement based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania. Now. To the Mosque. Alhamdulillah,” Andrew Tate tweeted following the decision this morning.

The Tate siblings and two conspirators were arrested in December 2022 and held in custody for 30 days under charges of sex trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal group. Romanian authorities subsequently seized $4 million of assets from the brothers in the aftermath, which included cars, luxury watches, and cash in various currencies. The Bucharest Court of Appeal extended the Tates’ house arrest many times throughout the winter, spring, and summer, though the siblings tried (and failed) to appeal the first extension in January.

Andrew Tate is a 36-year-old kickboxer turned social media personality who racked up millions of views, subscribers, and followers for spouting misogynistic views on his platform. Tate saw a meteoric rise to the upper echelon of content creators, for better or for worse, and despite his arrest and ban from social media seemingly being the end of the Tate saga, his effects on teenage boys still linger. Teachers told Insider that teen and tween boys—some as young as 11 years old—have heralded Tate as an idol and spoken about women in derogatory and misogynistic fashion in their own classrooms.

Since his arrest, Tate’s influence has only grown and he’s received support from Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson.