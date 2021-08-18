Get a sneak peek of Halloween Kills’ soundtrack. Some familiar faces are coming to American Horror Stories season one finale. Plus, what’s coming on Stargirl, and Eric Kripke teases the first spinoff from The Boys. To me, my spoilers!

Advertisement

Catwoman: Hunted

THR reports a Catwoman anime film from director Shinsuke Terasawa is now in development at Warner Bros. with Elizabeth Gillies (Winx Club) as Catwoman, Stephanie Beatriz as Batwoman, Jonathan Banks as Black Mask, Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy, Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Keith David as Tobias Whale, Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul and Nosferata, Jonathan Frakes as King Faraday and Boss Moxie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Kelly Hu as Cheshire, Andrew Kishino as Mr. Yakuza and Domino 6, Eric Lopez as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradors as La Dama, and Ron Yuan as Doctor Tzin. The story is said to follow Catwoman “as she attempts to steal a priceless jewel. The heist puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol— as well as Batwoman.”

Angry Little Girls

Lela Lee’s cult classic web strip Angry Little Girls will be turned into new TV and f ilm projects as part of a new deal with Gamechanger Films. [Deadline]

Halloween Kills

“Unkillable, ” a new John Carpenter tune from the Halloween Kills soundtrack, is now available to stream on Youtube.

American Horror Stories

Dylan McDermott, Sierra McCormick, and most of the cast of American Horror Story’s first season will reprise their roles in the upcoming season finale of American Horror Stories.

Advertisement

Untitled Boys Spinoff



In a recent interview with THR, Eric Kripke stated the upcoming Boys spinoff set at a Vought-run university for superheroes will be “exciting” in a “perverted Marvel” way.

We’re writing furiously. I think it’s coming along really great. It’s exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way — in the way that different Marvel projects are very different: One’s a thriller, one’s a comedy. This feels like that, too, but with a ton more d-ck jokes.

Advertisement

Inside Job

/Film has a look at Inside Job, the upcoming animated series from Shion Takeuchi and Alex Hirsch taking a comedic look at the “Deep State. ” More images at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires take a road trip in the synopsis for “Casino, ” the September 16 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

The vampires embark on a road trip from which they may never return. Written by Sarah Naftalis; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Alma kicks ass in the synopsis for the September 1 episode of American Horror Story: Double Feature, “Thirst. ”

Harry’s newfound talent brings an unexpected visitor to town. Alma decides to take matters into her own hands. Written by Brad Falchuk; directed by Loni Peristere.

[Spoiler TV]

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim has released an extended trailer for next month’s hour-long season finale of Rick and Morty.

Stargirl

Finally, the JSA takes on Shade in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl.

Banner art by Jim Cook