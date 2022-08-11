Environmental and climate scientists help monitor Earth’s environment and investigate humans’ relationship with it. Understanding climate change and its effects is crucial for mitigating its immediate impacts. Earth’s environments are changing as the planet warms due to human industry. Building better climate models will help us understand how these effects will materialize, and other interdisciplinary degrees like data science will help us get there.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Environmental Science & Climate Change programs are:
Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Duke University | Durham, North Carolina
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
New York University | New York, New York
Northern Arizona University | Flagstaff, Arizona
Oregon State University | Corvallis, Oregon
Rice University | Houston, Texas
San Diego State University | San Diego, California
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of California, Davis | Davis, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of California, Santa Barbara | Santa Barbara, California
University of Colorado Boulder | Boulder, Colorado
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Nebraska Lincoln | Lincoln, Nebraska
University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California
University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington
University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.