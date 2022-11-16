Gizmodo’s inaugural Degrees of the Future introduced the 25 fields that will shape society in the decades to come, along with the best U.S. universities at which to pursue degrees in those fields. We worked with research agency Statista to survey university employees, industry leaders, students, and alumni to narrow down the top schools. (Read more about the methodology here.)

Here, we’ve highlighted the top three schools for each degree, based on the analysis . Read on for the best programs in artificial intelligence, UX design, astrophysics, biomedical engineering, environmental science, and more.

