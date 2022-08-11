In the 1950s, a visionary college student might have pursued a degree in computer science, and helped create our modern digital world. In the 1990s, that same student might have studied biotechnology, and developed genetic engineering techniques that are solving today’s health crises. But what and where should a forward-thinking student study in 2022?

To find out, Gizmodo partnered with the independent market research provider Statista to identify the top universities within fields of study that we believe will define the 21st century. We looked for programs offering the best education in 25 disciplines, and we asked actual students and practitioners in each field to tell us which schools are leading the way. Click here for a detailed methodology.

Advertisement

Our goal: To provide guidance to students who are choosing a university in one of these important fields, and to recognize the universities doing the best job preparing those students for the future. We’ve only awarded accolades to a small number of institutions in each discipline; if a school appears on one of the following lists, it’s among the best of the best.

Honorees by Field of Study

Biology

Computer Science & IT

Advertisement

Engineering & Physics

Medical & Healthcare

Social Science

Advertisement

Interdisciplinary

Editors: David M. Ewalt, Rose Pastore | Reporters: Isaac Schultz, Gabriella Sotelo | Illustrations: MarcoVector/Shutterstock