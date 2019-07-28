If you’re reading this from Europe, congratulations on making it through this week’s ridiculously scorching heatwave! A similar one roasted the United States earlier this month, but next week marks the beginning of August which we all know means...likely even more warm temperatures. You know what, forget I said anything.
This week brought some closure for the 147 million people affected by Equifax’s massive breach in 2017 as the company agreed to pay victims as much as $20,000 for putting them through all that crap. In other good news, a new house bill proved that one of the few things Democrats and Republicans can agree on is their mutual hatred for robocalls. And after months of complaints about DoorDash’s tip-skimming scheme, its CEO announced changes to its compensation model in a series of tweets that completely failed to apologize for it. Finally, if you missed any of our reporters’ San Diego ComicCon coverage, have no fear: it’s all here in one handy link.