How to Watch Joe Biden's Inauguration on YouTube, Facebook, and More

Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States at noon on Wednesday, finally bringing the Trump era to a close. And if you’re looking for an easy way to watch the inauguration streaming live on YouTube, Facebook, and more, we’ve got you covered.
The inauguration starts at 12:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. PT in Washington D.C., and President Donald Trump will be skipping the proceedings, a break from tradition. And that’s probably just as well, considering Trump unsuccessfully tried to start a self-coup the last time he was in front of a large crowd of people.
YouTube
- C-SPAN has a livestream on YouTube.
- The Washington Post has a livestream on YouTube.
- PBS Newshour has a livestream on YouTube.
- ABC News has a livestream on YouTube.
- NBC News has a livestream on YouTube.
- And Telemundo has a livestream on YouTube in Spanish.
- PBS Newshour has a livestream on Facebook.
- ABC News has a livestream on Facebook.
CNN
CNN will drop its subscription paywall for livestreaming video on Wednesday from 6:00 a.m to midnight ET. You can watch CNN’s coverage live at CNN.com, and CNNgo. CNN will also be carrying the post-inauguration entertainment, which includes Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Lady Gaga.
Reuters
Reuters TV also has options for watching the inauguration on devices like your iPad, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.
- You can watch Reuters TV on iOS and Android apps.
- And you can also watch Reuters TV on Roku and Fire TV.
There are currently at least 25,000 National Guard troops in D.C., with the city looking like it’s under military occupation. It’s a depressing sight, but one that was precipitated by a literal coup attempt by the sitting president of the United States.
The U.S. has a tough journey ahead, with the covid-19 pandemic still raging, and Americans struggling with a housing crisis as well as food insecurity. But at least the U.S. isn’t going to be run by someone who seeks to actively make all those problems worse.
Bye Donald Trump. With any luck you’ll be tried at the Hague for your crimes against Americans, including the death of over 400,000 people during the covid-19 pandemic. You won’t be missed.
