Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 in Pictures

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 starts at a reasonable $1,999, with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The configuration tested here is a whopping $3,299, with the same CPU, but also 64GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. Several in-between configs are available, and you can go all the way up to $3,699 for a similar model with a 2TB SSD.

This system, like its predecessor, feels a little like a clamshell laptop and a little like an all-in-one desktop, thanks to its unusual (if not unique) horizontal hinged display. It also folds down to a full tablet mode, like the Surface Pro line. And it has the discrete graphics options once found in the now-discontinued Surface Book line, making this truly a mix of just about every Surface product that’s come before.

