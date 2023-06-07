Zack Snyder’s two-part movie Rebel Moon has always had a suitably epic cast, but we haven’t known much about the movie other than a group of heroes band together to try to protect the peaceful, agrarian moon colony of Veldt from the sinister, overwhelming forces of the Imperium. But now Netflix has revealed the characters who will take a doomed stand against tyranny—and the bastards who will try to take them down—in this Seven Samurai-inspired sci-fi saga, which releases its first installment in December.

