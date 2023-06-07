Zack Snyder’s two-part movie Rebel Moon has always had a suitably epic cast, but we haven’t known much about the movie other than a group of heroes band together to try to protect the peaceful, agrarian moon colony of Veldt from the sinister, overwhelming forces of the Imperium. But now Netflix has revealed the characters who will take a doomed stand against tyranny—and the bastards who will try to take them down—in this Seven Samurai-inspired sci-fi saga, which releases its first installment in December.
Sofia Boutella as Kora
According to Netflix, Kora is “an Imperium deserter who leaves the peaceful Veldt to fight back.”
Michael Huisman as Gunnar
“A Veldt farmer who knows little of the galaxy outside of his small, quiet corner of the galaxy.”
Charlie Hunnam as Kai
“A mercenary pilot whose Tawau-Class freighter will prove invaluable to Kora’s quest.”
Djimon Hounsou as General Titus
As his name indicates., Titus was once a leader of Imperium forces but is now “a hardened gladiator.”
Doona Bae as Nemesis
Nemesis is “a cyborg sword master whose mechanical hands allow her to wield molten-metal weapons.”
Staz Nair as Tarak
“A noble indentured servant who shares a bond with a flying creature called a Bennu.”
E. Duffy as Milius
Milius is “a refugee who seeks justice for their home—a colony that has already fallen to the Mother World.”
Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe
Snyder’s Cyborg gets the somewhat elaborate name “Darrian Bloodaxe” to go with his character description: “an insurgent who has been harrying the Imperium with guerilla attacks.”
The Rebels
Not pictured: Jimmy, “an ancient robot knight that once defended a slain king but has now faded into a more peaceful existence.” He’ll be voiced by Anthony Hopkins.
The Imperium
In case the Space Nazi leading the charge didn’t clue you in, these are the bad guys.
The Scribes
The Scribes are “the priests of the Mother World’s religion; they use human beings’ bodies to record information.”
Ed Skrein as Admiral Noble
Contrary to his name, Skrein says Noble is “a ruthless, cold man who has chosen horror over morality for the directness of it. In a world where morality is waning, he has cast morality aside in the name of ambition.”
