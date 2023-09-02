See the new Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Bundle

Sony is offering a new limited edition PS5 bundle tied into the upcoming Spider-Man 2 game. The bundle is available now, for $600, and includes a custom PS5 (really just custom outer panels), a custom DualSense controller, and a voucher code for Spider-Man 2, which you’ll be able to download starting October 20 (assuming it doesn’t get delayed at the last minute).



The following slides include close-up views of the bundle, including the packaging and the custom graphics on the console and controller.

