The Best Android 12 Features We've Found So Far

Material You isn’t quite “you” yet, but you can try the new theming engine in the latest Android 12 Beta. Photo : Florence Ion / Gizmodo

The second build of the Android 12 Beta is out, and it’s jam-packed with features. We were already expecting a major visual overhaul with what Google has called Material You, but now you can actually get a glimpse of the new theming engine in this latest release. The Privacy Dashboard is also available to try, plus a few new gestures. The new Power Menu is starting to take shape, though you might not be too happy about how Google moved things around.



If you’re impatiently waiting for Android’s big upgrade, you can give it a try before it’s final. It’s easy to install if you’re on a Pixel 3 or higher—all you have to do is opt in to get the over-the-air update. It’s available for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, too, though those require a little more preparation. Remember to proceed with caution, as you might run into some bugs and borked features since this isn’t the finished source code. But half the fun of being an Android user is taking a look behind the scenes.

If you’re running the beta, here are the features to check out first.