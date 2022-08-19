Android 13 is here for Google’s Pixel devices, and if you’re wielding a compatible model, you can grab the software now by requesting the over-the-air update in the settings panel. The software update is available for the Pixel 4 and up, including the latest Pixel 6a release. Note that this is a staggered rollout, so you might not have access to the update yet.



We’ve covered Android 13’s changes throughout each version of the beta. But if you’re still on Android 12 or an older version, you might wonder what the new features will look like. There’s not much that stands out in terms of interface design. While Android 13 is essentially the refined version of what Android 12 attempted to be, you might have difficulty telling what’s new. I combed through Android 13 on a Pixel 6 Pro and Android 12 on a Pixel 5 to find some of the major differences. Here’s what I managed to scope out with the first rollout of Android 13.

Note that this is not what the software will look like when it’s available for smartphones manufactured by companies like Samsung and OnePlus, as they use custom versions on their respective devices. Android 13 is still on its way to those smartphones.