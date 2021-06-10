1.6 Million Voltage Testers Recalled Over Shock Hazard

Image : Klein Tools

The U.S. Product Safety Commission has recalled 1.6 million non-contact voltage testers made by Klein Tools, according to a press release from the government agency. Not only can the voltage tester fail to work, it can also be a potential shock hazard.



“The on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off cycle, causing the tester to work improperly,” the USPSC said in a statement explaining the recall. “Consumers testing electrical sources could fail to be warned of the presence of live voltage if the tester is not properly operating, posing a shock hazard to the users.”

The over 1.6 million recalled testers were sold between January 2020 and March 2021 at retailers like Home Depot as well as industrial distributors, according to the USPSC. Roughly 67,800 were sold in Canada.



If you have a Klein Tools voltage tester check the SKUs below (which includes larger kits that contain the recalled product) to see if yours has been affected:



NCVT1 - 69149



NCVT1A - MPZ00052R



NCVT1E - MPZ00001



NCVT1SEN - 80018



NCVT1EP - 80023

Customers can receive a replacement from Klein Tools by calling 800-527-3099 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or they can email the company at ncvt1support@kleintools.com. Customers can also find the recall submission form at the Klein Tools website.

“No injuries have been reported from the use of these testers, but Klein Tools is recalling them out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statment posted online.



“Our number one concern is the safety of our loyal Klein Tools customers. We apologize for any inconvenience and promise to redouble our efforts to continue providing you with quality tools.”