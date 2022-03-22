3) Arena

We’ve written before about what a fantastic Kirk episode this is, so, we’ll keep it brief: this is about more than just Star Trek’s loveably dodgy fight scene between a two-fist-swinging William Shatner and a guy in a lizard-alien rubber suit. “Arena” is about Kirk and humanity at large’s constant struggle with its primal, violent self, even in the idealized future of Star Trek—and how people and societies don’t simply just become “good” and stay that way, but have to constantly reckon with, and acknowledge, those inherent struggles.



The two-fist slam is pretty goddamn great though.