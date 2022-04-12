Tatooine was meant to be the furthest place from the bright center of the universe, according to Luke Skywalker in A New Hope. No one went there, important or otherwise. But Star Wars is Star Wars, so now it’s spent generations revisiting the world and making anything but unimportant.



We might be a little sick of it, but the galaxy far, far away isn’t, giving us location after location as we keep going back. As the Obi-Wan show sets to return to Tatooine once again—and seemingly visit an oft-mentioned iconic location—we decided to rank all the apparently very well-visited places on this apparently quiet dustball at the center of the Star Wars saga.