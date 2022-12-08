Curtains

Curtains (1983) - Trailer HD 1080p

This 1983 slasher has become a cult classic for a few reasons. One is that its troubled production meant multiple directors were involved in its creation—resulting in what’s very clearly a patchwork of dissonant footage hastily edited together, rendering a plot that makes zero sense. But the other big reason people talk about Curtains is the figure-skating scene: a character out practicing her jumps on an icy pond suddenly beholds the unholy sight of a person in an hag mask skating toward her very deliberately, very steadily, very much holding a scythe in slashing position. There’s so much going on here—the disguise, the weapon, the element of surprise, the fact that there’s also somehow a creepy doll in this scene—that you can see why it’s sparked so many nightmares.