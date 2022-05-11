There’s no doubt that Netflix’s megahit Squid Game changed the way people around the world viewed South Korean shows—it may have even introduced you to the term “K-Drama.” While Netflix has confirmed that its dystopian drama will return for season two, it’s going to take a while before fans will see the Red Light, Green Light doll again .



If you’re left wanting more, don’t be disappointed : There are plenty more addictive and compelling K-Dramas out there just waiting to be seen! Over the last two years, I’ve fallen down a K-Drama rabbit hole, and I’ve found myself so delighted that I never came out. In fact, I’m still there, so to speak, exploring and discovering cool shows with unique premises I haven’t seen in many other places.

I’m excited to share a few of my entertainment discoveries with all of you in the genres of sci-fi, tech, and fantasy to start you on your K-Drama journey. Before we start, it’s important I give you a heads up: Don’t judge a K-Drama by its title, no matter what your instincts tell you. You might miss out on some very good shows! (Been there, done that, sad experience.)