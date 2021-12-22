Only in the last few years has laptop design evolved beyond its clamshell origins, with the introduction of dual screens, convertibles, and foldable displays, but some of the most fascinating features were found in the laptops that failed along the way. From Compaq and IBM in the ‘90s to Lenovo and Asus in more recent years , laptop makers have released some wacky and wonderful creations. Sure, most of these failed to gain mainstream success but they are still fondly remembered today for their quirks.



Most of these attempts at bringing laptops into the future were overly ambitious or impractical, but some added value and offered ingenious workarounds for the hardware limitations of their time. Without further ado, here is a look at some of the strangest (and most adored) laptops that were simply too weird to succeed.