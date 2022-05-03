On Monday, a leaked draft opinion revealed that the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to soon repeal Roe v. Wade. If finalized, the ruling would reverse nearly five decades of nationwide legal abortion access.



The news comes after years of anti-abortion advocacy groups chipping away at the constitutional right to choose through promoting restrictive state legislation. Which means, in lots of places within the U.S., abortion has been difficult to access for quite some time. Which also means that there are lots of helpful resources and organizations already out there to help support those seeking abortion care, beyond Planned Parenthood.



Gizmodo spoke on the phone with Ushma Upadhyay, a reproductive health expert at the University of California, who verified that the resources listed below are some of the best and most reliable on the internet.

One big note: As of writing this, at least some form of abortion care is still legal in every state. The release of the draft ruling doesn’t change that. If you are seeking an abortion in the immediate, know that you are protected by the law in many cases.

Also, apropos of nothing, here is a reminder that there are lots of ways to browse the internet and communicate more securely. You know, just in case you want to minimize the risk that things you’re looking at online or messaging about could be seen by others. Incognito mode, VPNs, Tor, and encrypted messaging apps like Signal are all worth learning about.

1) Guttmacher Institute

Guttmacher is a non-profit research and policy organization dedicated to reproductive health and rights. If you are looking for a reliable breakdown of the restrictions and laws in your area, they provide regularly updated lists of what rules apply where. Their website also has useful tools, like this map that can help you figure out where to travel for in-clinic abortion care or this spreadsheet of restrictions on medication abortion.

2) Plan C

And, speaking of, Plan C is a thorough resource for learning more about accessing medication abortion. “For anyone seeking more information on self-managed abortion, Plan C is the best site. It’s the most authoritative site on that,” said Upadhyay.



In the U.S. prescriptions for medication abortions involve two types of medication: mifepristone and misoprostol, and are currently offered for those up to about 11 weeks into their pregnancies. “We know that medication abortion is extremely safe. It is safer than Tylenol, safer than Viagra. It is highly effective as well,” said Upadhyay, who co-authored a JAMA study demonstrating that safety and efficacy last year.

However, some states make getting mifepristone and misoprostol more difficult than others, requiring in-person consultation or multiple clinic visits, even though the drugs are easily and safely taken at home with minimal to no medical support. Self-managed abortion is another way for people seeking care to access it, and Plan C likely has answers to most of your questions as well as a guide to finding abortion pills in your area.

3) Aid Access



Another great place to learn more about medication abortion is Aid Access. They provide instructions on using abortion pills, as well as what to expect in the aftermath in both text and video formats. They also offer a service to help connect people seeking medication abortion in all states with providers and prescribers.

4) Just the Pill

If you live in Minnesota, Montana, or Wyoming (or can readily travel to any of those states), Just the Pill can help you quickly and easily access medication abortion. They also offer birth control and STI treatments through telehealth with real medical providers. “They are highly reputable,” said Upadhyay. There are other, similar telehealth services that work in other states. For example, Abortion on Demand operates in at least 20 states, and Hey Jane operates in New York, Washington, Colorado, and elsewhere.

5) National Network of Abortion Funds

Abortion care can be very expensive. For instance, even Aid Access’ relatively affordable medication options start at more than $100 and medication abortion isn’t the best option for everyone, particularly people more than 11 weeks into pregnancy. The National Network of Abortion Funds is here to help.



If you need assistance paying for abortion, whether it’s covering direct medical expenses or traveling to access care, NNAF has your back. They have a regularly updating list and map of abortion funds in almost every state that can offer financial and material support. It’s also a great place to go if you’re looking for somewhere to donate. Giving to your local abortion fund helps out your neighbors directly.

6) M+A Hotline

If you’ve decided to self-manage an abortion, or experience a miscarriage, the M+A Hotline is there to talk you through those processes and in the aftermaths. The hotline is staffed by clinicians with real-world, medical experience in miscarriage and abortion care. Plus, M+A will not ask you for any identifying information—answering your questions securely and confidentially. Their website also includes links to further resources for people seeking abortion and reproductive care.

7) Women Help Women

Women Help Women is an organization that links together different resources to help improve access to abortion in the U.S. and globally. They run Self-Managed Abortion; Safe & Supported which offers multiple tools and guides for learning more about self-managed abortion, and what to expect during the process. WHW also provides useful information for people outside of the United States, organized by continent.

If/When/How provides legal advice and assistance for people who self-manage abortions, or otherwise might need protection and help navigating reproductive laws. They operate a hotline where you can speak to a legal expert about self-managed abortion and another for those under the age of 18 looking to access abortion care without parental permission. They also run a defense fund, for those who face legal consequences for self-managed abortions.

9) Pew Research Center

If you are seeking abortion care, it can feel like the world is against you. But the data says otherwise. Most people in the U.S. want abortion to be accessible. About six in ten (59%) of U.S. adults believe abortion should be legal in almost all cases, according to a 2021 Pew Research poll. Supreme Court-majority or not, anti-abortion advocates and politicians are the ones in the minority. You are not alone.



Also, the United Nations has stated that access to abortion is a human right, and Upadhyay agrees. “Abortion access is important for people’s autonomy,” she said. “Everyone has a human right to reproductive autonomy and being able to access safe abortion care is part of fulfilling that right.”

10) Social Media

Twitter and TikTok probably shouldn’t be your go-to for information on abortion care. But, social media sites can provide information on where to find abortion rights rallies and actions.

If, after all of this, you feel like screaming in a public square, or if you want to show your support for abortion access in a physical space beyond the internet, there are lots of protests popping up nation-wide. Searching Twitter for “abortion rally” or similar terms and filtering results for your area will likely offer helpful information on planned or ongoing demonstrations.