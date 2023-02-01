10 Horror Performances in the Last 10 Years Robbed of Oscar Love

Though there are notable exceptions—Jordan Peele’s Get Out is the biggest recent example—the Academy Awards tend to give horror a very wide berth. Horror fans have learned not to care much about what Oscar says, but it still stings, especially when outstanding performances get overlooked.



Here are 10 excellent performances from the last 10 years that were excluded from Hollywood’s biggest awards—ignored by squeamish voters who’re apparently reluctant to recognize performers skilled at blending blood, guts, and emotional nuance and complexity onscreen.