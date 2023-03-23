10 Horror Movies That Took Inspiration From True Crime

The Hills Have Eyes Original Trailer (Wes Craven, 1977)

Wes Craven made it no secret that he based The Hills Have Eyes’ mutant cannibal family on the Sawney Bean Clan, a sprawling Scottish family said to prey on anyone foolish enough to pass near their seaside lair. Some historians believe their colorfully gruesome lifestyle may have been exaggerated (or entirely made up), but its details still get the imagination racing—and thanks to Eyes, which itself became a highly influential horror tale, its legacy includes an entirely convincing argument against taking any sort of off-the-map shortcut.