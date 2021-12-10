Some PC builders consider the case to be nothing more than a necessary utility for organizing components. Buy the cheapest black rectangle that can house a CPU and GPU without running into thermal troubles and be on your way. Others, however, see them as a blank canvas for expressing ideas and interests. These folks have quite literally thought outside of the box to merge technology and art and create something not only beautiful but functional.



We dug up some of the wackiest, wildest, and coolest PC cases and case mods ever created. As you’ll notice, some come from the hands of capable DIYers while others are (or were) sold by PC hardware makers.