13 Spectacular Pics of the 'Super Blood Moon' Eclipse From Around the World

A total lunar eclipse is seen over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years is coinciding with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. Photo : Ringo H.W. Chiu ( AP )

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning on the East Coast of the United States, Earth’s shadow enveloped the Moon in darkness, marking the first lunar eclipse since January 2019 and one of two lunar eclipses we’ll witness in 2021. Not only that, but this eclipse took place during a “Super Blood Moon”—making it extra-spectacular because the Moon was as close to Earth as it gets, so it appeared “super” big in the sky. And, to top it all off, the dang thing appeared “blood” red due to Moon clouds raining the blood of the undead sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere.



I say “we” witnessed it, but that is a lie; I, presumably like many other East Coasters, was fast asleep when this celestial show took place—totally missed it. Maybe you saw it, but we didn’t. Thankfully, photographers around the world captured the Super Blood Moon eclipse for those of us too exhausted to look outside simply because a cool thing was happening. For us—or anyone who wants to revel in the awe-inspiring celestial sight—here are some amazing photos of the Super Blood Moon eclipse captured in locations around Earth where the eclipse was visible.